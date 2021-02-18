Dow Movers: WMT, WBA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 23.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 6.2%. Walmart is lower by about 4.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.2%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 0.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.