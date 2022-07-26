In early trading on Tuesday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 21.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 8.4%. Walmart is lower by about 16.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 3.0%, and Coca-Cola, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WMT, MMM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.