Dow Movers: WMT, AXP

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, American Express registers a 22.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 1.3%. Walmart is lower by about 4.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.1%, and Boeing, trading up 1.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.