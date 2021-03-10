Dow Movers: UNH, WBA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 25.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.6%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 0.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 0.2%, and Boeing, trading up 2.1% on the day.

