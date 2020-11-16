Dow Movers: PG, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 39.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.7%. Procter & Gamble Company is showing a gain of 14.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.7%, and Walt Disney, trading up 3.8% on the day.

