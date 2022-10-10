In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 38.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.4%. Microsoft is lower by about 31.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.1%, and Boeing, trading up 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, WBA

