Dow Movers: JPM, HD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Home Depot has lost about 32.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.0%. JPMorgan Chase is lower by about 27.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 0.6%, and Walmart, trading up 2.0% on the day.

