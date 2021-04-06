Dow Movers: IBM, GS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group the registers a 24.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 0.9%. International Business Machines is showing a gain of 7.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.8%, and Coca-Cola, trading up 0.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.