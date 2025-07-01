Markets

Dow Marks 4th-Straight Win with 400-Point Gain

July 01, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

The Dow jumped 400 points to kick off the third quarter, notching its fourth consecutive triple-digit win. The Nasdaq snapped a six-day win streak with a 166-point loss, cooling from record highs alongside the S&P 500 as traders rotated out of tech. Comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicating a July interest rate cut depends on economic data added to the mixed sentiment.

Meanwhile, the Senate passed President Trump's tax bill in a 51-50 vote. The tax on solar and wind projects was omitted from the bill, boosting renewable energy stocks. In terms of economic data, U.S. job openings unexpectedly increased by 374,000 in May, while the ISM manufacturing index came in at 49.0 for June, a smaller-than-expected drop but still its fourth-straight month in contraction territory. 

closing summary july1

nyse nasdaq july1

There were no earnings of note today.

UVOL July1

Gold, Oil Prices Edge Higher

Oil prices inched higher after their quarterly drop. August-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 34 cents, or 0.55%, to settle at $65.45 a barrel.

Gold prices rose after President Trump's spending bill passed through the Senate. August-dated gold futures added 1.3% to settle at $3,349.80. 

1x1

