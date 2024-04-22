Dow Marks 253-Point Win; Nasdaq, S&P 500 Snap Losing Streaks

Stocks kicked off the week on a positive note, recovering some of last week's losses. The Dow scored a 253-point win, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapped their six-day losing streaks with strong gains as well. Elsewhere, Nvidia (NVDA) bounced back from last week's slide, adding 4.4% for the session, while oil prices dropped amid easing tensions in the Middle East.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Solar stock in focus on Earth Day.

in focus on Earth Day. Aluminum stock upgraded on Inflation Reduction Act tailwinds.

upgraded on Inflation Reduction Act tailwinds. Plus, VZ's mixed results; Bitcoin halving boosts crypto; and last week's big-name earnings.

5 Things to Know Today

Nike is adding Caitlin Clark to its roster of athletes with a reported $20 million deal. (MarketWatch) Shifting more toward services, the U.K. is still exporting less goods than it did pre-Brexit. (Bloomberg) Options traders target Verizon stock after earnings. 2 crypto stocks to watch amid Bitcoin buzz. A quick recap of the market last week.

Oil, Gold Fall as Geopolitical Risk Diminishes

May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WRI) crude fell 29 cents, or nearly 0.4%, to settle at $82.85 a barrel. Along with deescalating tension in the Middle East, investors shifted their focus back to potential rate cuts.

Coming off five-straight weekly gains, June-dated gold suffered its worst day since April 5. The precious commodity futures dropped $67.40 or 2.9%, to finish at $2,346.40 per ounce.

