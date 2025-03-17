Dow Jumps 353 Points as Stocks Extend Rebound

Stocks continued Friday's rebound from the sharp tariff-fueled selloff, with the Dow adding triple digits for the second day, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished in the black as well.
There was plenty of economic data to kick off the week. Retail sales for February came in at a lower-than-expected 0.2%, though many feared it would be worse. Plus, January business inventories rose 0.3% for the month and 2.3% year-over-year, and the home builder confidence index fell three points to 39 in March.
5 Things to Know Today
- Shaking up the fashion industry, Jonathan Anderson is officially leaving Loewe after 11 years as creative director. (The New Yorker)
- Sources say Intel's (INTC) incoming CEO Lip-Bu Tan aims to revive the business in a number of ways, including AI chip production. (Reuters)
- Cruise stock upgraded after extended pullback.
- Netflix stock receives lofty analyst bull note.
- Disappointing trial results pressure Incyte stock.
There were no notable earnings reports today.
Gold Remains Above $3,000
Oil prices rose after the U.S. launched strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels. News that China might get more stimulus also boosted sentiment. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 66 cents, or 1%, to settle at $67.84 per barrel.
Gold futures extended last session's record highs, adding 0.2% to settle at $3,005.60.
