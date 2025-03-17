Dow Jumps 353 Points as Stocks Extend Rebound

Stocks continued Friday's rebound from the sharp tariff-fueled selloff, with the Dow adding triple digits for the second day, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished in the black as well.

There was plenty of economic data to kick off the week. Retail sales for February came in at a lower-than-expected 0.2%, though many feared it would be worse. Plus, January business inventories rose 0.3% for the month and 2.3% year-over-year, and the home builder confidence index fell three points to 39 in March.

Shaking up the fashion industry, Jonathan Anderson is officially leaving Loewe after 11 years as creative director. (The New Yorker) Sources say Intel's (INTC) incoming CEO Lip-Bu Tan aims to revive the business in a number of ways, including AI chip production. (Reuters) Cruise stock upgraded after extended pullback. Netflix stock receives lofty analyst bull note. Disappointing trial results pressure Incyte stock.

There were no notable earnings reports today.

Gold Remains Above $3,000

Oil prices rose after the U.S. launched strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels. News that China might get more stimulus also boosted sentiment. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 66 cents, or 1%, to settle at $67.84 per barrel.

Gold futures extended last session's record highs, adding 0.2% to settle at $3,005.60.

