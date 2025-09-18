Dow Jones Acquires Eco-Movement For Undisclosed Sum

Markets
(RTTNews) - Dow Jones, a division of News Corp. (NWS), Thursday announced the acquisition of Utrecht, Netherlands-headquartered Eco-Movement, a global platform for EV charging station data. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Dow Jones Energy with best-in-class data and analytics, enabling smarter decisions across the energy transition for retailers, fleets, charge point operators, utilities, and financial institutions.

Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal. "With this acquisition, our users can now see the entire spectrum of vehicle energy-from fossil fuels to electricity-around the world, and it's all part of our strategy to enable customers to go deep on the topics they care about."

Currently, NWS is trading at $33.66, up 1.54 percent on the Nasdaq.

