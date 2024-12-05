DOW, JLR & Adient Develop Closed-Loop Polyurethane Foam Seats

Dow Inc. DOW recently announced that JLR has made a significant technical advance in the closed-loop recycling of polyurethane seat foam from used vehicles, successfully reintegrating it into the production of new seats.



This is the first time closed-loop seat foam content has been effectively employed in car production, owing to a collaboration between Dow's MobilityScience material technologies and Adient, a global leader in automotive seating. JLR, a luxury vehicle maker, is putting the material through its full production process to test its use at scale in pre-production vehicles early next year.



Polyurethane foams are challenging to recycle and are meant for long-term use, which means they end up in landfills and can linger in the environment for centuries. By establishing a closed-loop supply chain, JLR will be able to minimize emissions, eliminate waste and ensure a consistent supply of low-carbon seat foam for its vehicles. The recycled foam will be part of a novel 'circular seat' that is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by half while retaining good performance, saving about 44kg of CO2 per seat, which is equivalent to charging nearly three thousand smartphones.



The collaboration emphasizes Dow's MobilityScience project, which aims to drive sustainable transportation through superior material science. By using DOW experience and cooperating with Adient and JLR, the company is creating technology to support net-zero carbon emissions as well as circular and renewable solutions. Dow's RENUVA sustainability initiative tackles the increased need for recycled materials by transforming end-of-life waste into new raw circular materials, assisting clients in meeting their recycled content requirements. Through chemical and advanced recycling procedures, this revolutionary depolymerization closed-loop recycling solution meets the standards while maintaining the outstanding comfort and quality of JLR seats.



Dow, on its third-quarter call, said that it will continue to operate with discipline as it capitalizes on areas of demand strength while leveraging its scale and advantaged cost positions on a global basis. Its strong financials will continue to support its growth investments focused on higher-value businesses and regions, where it has a competitive cost advantage and seeing resilient demand. DOW expects these investments to deliver more than $3 billion in underlying earnings by 2030.

