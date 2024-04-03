DOW Introduces Polyolefin Elastomer-Based Artificial Leather

Dow Inc. DOW has developed a breakthrough option of artificial leather based on polyolefin elastomers ("POE"), thus addressing the automobile industry's requirement to migrate toward increasingly animal-free product alternatives to leather.



The POE alternative leather option has been commercialized by HIUV Materials Technology, a Chinese partner, and qualified by an electric car manufacturer for auto seating applications. Dow's POE leather has various advantages, including ultra-soft tactility and better color stability to provide designers with more color possibilities, especially light colors. It also has good aging and low temperature resilience, thus meeting automotive industry standards. Hazardous chemicals, plasticizers and heavy-metal compounds will also be eliminated, along with low volatile organic compounds and odor.



Dow’s introduction of this high-performance, animal-free leather solution to the market leverages its extensive materials science knowledge. The company is looking forward to future value-chain collaborations with forward-thinking brands to explore new opportunities for its POE leather solution in the automotive sector and beyond.



In addition to the automotive industry, this creative solution can be used in sporting goods, furniture, fashion and accessories. It satisfies brand owners' needs for a new solution that can cost-effectively position products while meeting the high standards for customer experience and product appearance.



Shares of DOW have gained 9.3% over the past year against the industry’s 4.9% decline.



In the fourth-quarter call, Dow said that it will maintain its commitment to financial and operational discipline as it navigates dynamic market conditions in 2024. The company envisions the weakness in industrial and durable goods demand to continue in the first quarter of 2024.



However, Dow has been witnessing early positive signs in areas such as construction, automotive and consumer electronics. It also remains committed to its disciplined and balanced capital allocation priorities. Moreover, the company is advancing its Decarbonize and Grow and Transform the Waste strategies, which are expected to deliver more than $3 billion in underlying earnings annually by 2030.

