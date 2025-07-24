Dow Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dow Inc. (DOW):

Earnings: -$835 million in Q2 vs. $439 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.18 in Q2 vs. $0.62 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$297 million or -$0.42 per share for the period.

Revenue: $10.104 billion in Q2 vs. $10.915 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.