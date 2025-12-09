Dow Inc. (DOW) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $23.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Shares of the materials science witnessed a gain of 3.44% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 3.88%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.89%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming release. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.53 billion, reflecting a 8.45% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.99 per share and a revenue of $40.03 billion, signifying shifts of -157.89% and -6.82%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dow Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% higher. Dow Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 217, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.