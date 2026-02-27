Dow Inc. (DOW) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Dow Inc. (DOW) was up +2.78% at $30.73. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

The materials science's stock has climbed by 10.09% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.33, signifying a 1,750.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.42 billion, down 9.7% from the year-ago period.

DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $39.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +80.85% and -1.8%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 19.86% upward. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 169, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

