Dow Finishes Strong, Logs 3rd-Straight Weekly Win

For the second-straight Friday, Wall Street stuck the landing. Thanks to jobs data that supports interest rate cuts in the future, the Dow scored its best single-session pop since March 27 and secured a third-straight weekly win. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also made outsized moves today for back-to-back positive weeks. As the 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4.5%, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its lowest close in over a month.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Marks Worst Week Since February

Oil prices tumbled again, following news the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) is weighing production cuts beyond the second quarter. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 84 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $78.11 a barrel. For the week, black gold fell about 6.9% -- its worst percentage loss since February.

Gold prices were static in response to the jobs report. June-dated gold futures settled at $2,309.10 per ounce.

