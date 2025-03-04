Dow Falls 670 Points Amid Global Trade Tensions

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:
- What to know about thissafe-heaven asset.
- Chip stock to buy on the dip after pullback from highs.
- Plus, WBA pops on private equity buzz; Kroger CEO resigns; and DKNG flashing bull signal.
5 Things to Know Today
- There are a few sectors in particular feeling the heat from tariffs. These include auto, homebuilding, aerospace, and more. (Reuters)
- BlackRock (BLK) has set its sights on the Panama Canal, agreeing to buy majority stakes on both sides for $22.8 billion, which will put key ports under American ownership. (The Wall Street Journal)
- Walgreens to be taken private in billion-dollar deal.
- Kroger CEO departs ahead of quarterly earnings report.
- DraftKings stock pulled back to a historically bullish trendline.
Oil, Gold Respond to Global Trade Concerns
Oil futures fell today, extending yesterday's tumble after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) announced plans to lift output. Trade war concerns weighed on the commodity as well, with the most active April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropping 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $68.26 a barrel. It's also worth noting May-dated Brent crude fell to its lowest level since September before finishing at its lowest level since November.
Gold prices rose today, boosted by escalating trade concerns and a weaker U.S. dollar. Gold futures rose 0.8% to settle at $2,925.10.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.