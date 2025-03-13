Dow Drops Over 500 Points for 4th-Straight Loss

Stocks fell sharply today, brushing off more encouraging inflation data as the market succumbed to trade policy fatigue. The Dow fell 537 points for its fourth consecutive loss, falling below the psychologically significant 41,000 level and extending last session's six-month lows. The Nasdaq dropped triple-digits as well, while the S&P 500 joined the tech-heavy index in correction territory. Meanwhile, increased tension between Republican and Democratic parties has concerns swirling of a potential government shutdown, as the latest spending bill struggles to pass.

5 Things to Know Today

Bullion Nears $3,000 Amid Inflation Slowdown

Oil prices finished lower after the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) monthly report reiterated demand concerns. April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.13, or 1.7%, to settle at $66.55 a barrel.

Gold climbed today as investors once again swarmed the safe haven amid slowing inflation rates and weakness on the broader economic sector. U.S. gold futures rose 1.7% to $2,997 an ounce, nearing the key $3,000 level.

