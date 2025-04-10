Dow Dragged 1,000 Points as Trade Fears Resume

Major indexes pulled back, brushing off yesterday's brief reprieve from trade war fears. The Dow dropped nearly 1,015 points, a stark contrast to yesterday's historic surge. On Wednesday, Trump implemented a 90-day pause to reciprocal tariffs with the exception of China, where the total levy against all goods now stands at 145%. Big Tech is leading losses for the benchmarks, including names Apple (AAPL) and Meta Platforms (META).

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Futures Tap 3-Year High

Crude prices pulled back with the broader market for today's session. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed $2.28, or 3.66%, to close at $60.07 per barrel.

A falling U.S. dollar combined with intensifying trade fears sent investors toward the precious metal. June-dated gold was last seen 3.3% higher at $3,179.4 an ounce.

