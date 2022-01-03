Dow (DOW) Introduces Luxsense Silicone Synthetic Leather

Dow Inc. DOW recently announced the launch of Luxsense Silicone Synthetic Leather, which is the world’s first high-end silicone-based synthetic leather material. It is designed to meet specifications in transportation seating and interiors, furniture, fashion, wearable devices and consumer electronics with unique features.

Dow launched an alternative synthetic leather solution that provides comfort, health and luxury, all while offering improved sustainability. General leather provides premium texture and comfort, but has some shortcomings like weak UV resistance, poor crack and anti-aging resistance, as well as fragility. Other varieties of synthetic leather, in comparison, are durable but with disadvantages like hazardous, irritating odor emissions that come from complex chemical agents, posing a threat to human health.

Luxsense Brand provides a premium sense of sight in terms of cleanliness, durability, color personalization and design freedom. It avoids the use of DMF and plasticizer, offering enhanced sustainability as well as superior UV resistance and hydrolysis resistance that efficiently prevents leather aging. It also has high flame retardancy along with self-extinguishable features making it a safe option for use in confined spaces. The brand adopts the innovative top-coating technique to guarantee fresh touch even in sultry and humid environments.

Luxsense benefits manufacturers and end-users, making it widely applicable in a broad range of sectors and scenarios, including transportation seating and interiors, furniture, fashion, smart wearable devices, consumer electronics, and other fields where there is a stringent demand for high-quality material selection.

This launch supports the company’s goal to reduce its net annual carbon emissions by an additional 15%, lower net annual carbon emissions by roughly 30% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Dow is striving for a positive impact on society and the planet with innovative partners, adhering to the concept of Seek Together.

Shares of Dow have increased 4.9% in the past year compared with a 17.3% rise of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dow, on its last earnings call, stated that it expects strong end-market demand, which will continue in 2022. It also expects logistics constraints and low inventory levels across its value chains over the near term.

Dow will remain focused on building on its competitive advantage due to growth from higher-margin, sustainability-driven, downstream solutions and value-accretive investments. Dow also stated that it is well-placed to increase earnings, cash flow and returns once it decarbonizes its footprint and achieves its 2030-2050 carbon emission reduction goals.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Dow currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Nutrien Ltd. NTR, The Chemours Company CC and Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR.

Nutrien’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is $6 for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR’s current-year earnings has been revised 15.4% upward in the past 60 days.

Nutrien beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 73.5%, on average. The stock has rallied 52.2% in a year. NTR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Chemours’ Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is $4.04 for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CC’s earnings for the current year has been revised 9.2% upward in the past 60 days.

Chemours beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 34.2%, on average. It has rallied 35.2% in a year. CC currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Univar’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is $1.94 for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNVR’s earnings for the current year has been revised 8.9% upward in the past 60 days.

Univar beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 24.1%. UNVR has rallied 54% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.