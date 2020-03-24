Dow (DOW) Introduces Innovations for Water-Based Coatings

Dow Inc. DOW introduced two innovations that simplify the formulation of water-based, high temperature-resistant industrial coatings.

Per management, the company continues to combine its profound knowledge of silicone chemistry with its unique expertise in water-based coating formulation. Notably, this is bringing innovations to the market that will help the company’s customers to boost the competitiveness of their formulations. Also, the company is innovating to address strong market trends, driving demand for high-performance, water-based formulations that respond to more stringent environmental needs.

Dowsil 8016 Waterborne Resin is a silicone resin emulsion for high temperature resistant waterborne coating systems. It offers a high-temperature resistance up to 500-600°C as well as an elevated coating hardness for metal substrates protection. Notably, the resin achieves high paint efficiency and aesthetics, without solvent or coalescent, allowing exceptional sustainability profiles and ease of environmental compliance as compared to conventional solvent-based formulations.

Also, Dow introduced Dowsil 107F Additive for formulations serving the architectural, wood, and metal coatings segments. It is a new-generation foam control agent for waterborne coatings.

On the fourth-quarter 2019 earnings call, the company stated that it will continue to focus on advancing its investments in higher-return growth projects, especially in sectors where it is seeing favorable demand conditions. It also expects to retain its competitive cost positions by leveraging its unique feedstock capabilities.

Dow expects to further reduce cost structure in 2020 as it completes the stranded cost removal. The company also intends to direct its free cash flows to reduce debt and boost shareholders’ returns.

