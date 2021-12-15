Dow (DOW) Gets ISCC PLUS Recognition for 5 Manufacturing Sites

Dow Inc. DOW recently announced that five of its manufacturing sites received International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS recognition for their compliance with rigorous tracking of sustainable feedstock use. These include sites in Freeport, TX; Tarragona, Spain, Terneuzen, Netherlands, Boehlen, Germany and Schkopau, Germany.

The certification marks a significant step in Dow’s global strategy to close the loop on plastic waste and broaden its capabilities for circular plastics using advanced recycling and bio-based feedstocks.

ISCC is a worldwide applicable sustainability certification system covering all sustainable feedstocks, including circular feedstocks produced from plastic waste, bio-based renewables sourced from agriculture and forest biomass or waste products.

The certification, which recognizes Dow’s implementation of environmentally, socially and economically sustainable production requirements, was awarded after a fully independent, external audit. It ensures that product supply chains are fully traceable, and Dow and its suppliers adhere to and accelerate sustainable practices.

Shares of Dow have increased 0.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 13.3%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dow, on its last earnings call, stated that it expects strong end-market demand, which will continue in 2022. It also expects logistics constraints and low inventory levels across its value chains over the near term.

Dow will remain focused on building on its competitive advantage due to growth from higher-margin, sustainability-driven, downstream solutions and value-accretive investments. Dow also said that it is well-placed to increase earnings, cash flow and returns once it decarbonizes its footprint and achieves its 2030-2050 carbon emission reduction goals.

