News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Dow Dismisses Friday Rally, Logs Worst Week in 2 Years

March 14, 2025 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Stocks staged a massive comeback today, rebounding from a tariff-fueled selloff, pushing aside a marked drop in consumer sentiment. The Dow snapped a four-day losing streak with a 674-point pop, notching its best single-day percentage gain since Jan. 15. This sent Wall Street's "fear gauge," or Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), to its worst day since the same date, while the S&P 500 notched a rare triple-digit win, and alongside the Nasdaq, marked its best day since Nov. 6. 

Despite the Friday rally, stocks still finished sharply lower for the week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both locked in a fourth consecutive weekly drop, while the Dow saw its worst week since March 2023. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

  • General Mills stock pulls back ahead of earnings
  • It's time for bulls to buy Starbucks stock.
  • Plus, a quick weekly market recap; more on ULTA's earnings beat; and PTON's new 'buy' rating. 

closing summary march14

nyse nasdaq march14

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. A struggling United States Postal Service (USPS) will cut 10,000 jobs after striking a deal with Elon Musk's Department of Global Efficiency (DOGE). (Reuters)
  2. Stifel recruited a financial advisor team from Raymond James that handles $1.35 billion in client assets. (Barron's)
  3. Earnings roundup this week: plenty of uncertainty going forward. 
  4. Ulta Beauty stock brushes off downbeat forecast
  5. Analyst: Peloton stock 'regains its footing.'

earningsmar14

Uvol March14

Gold Crosses Over $3,000 Mark

Oil prices finished higher after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Iran, marking a weekly win for the first time in eight. April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 63 cents, or nearly 1%, to settle at at $67.18 a barrel, marking a 0.2% weekly rise. 

Gold futures closed at an all-time high of $3,001.1 an ounce today, following an extended period of investors targeting the safe-haven. For the week, gold gained around 3% for the week.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.