Dow Dinged Again as Bond Yields Weigh

Fresh off a steep weekly loss, the Dow is already deep in the red to start the holiday-shortened week. The blue-chip index fell 216 points, as investors fretted over long-term bond yields, with the 10-year Treasury yield above 4.5% at last check. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted in remarks about seeing “many more months” of low inflation data pointing before an interest rate cut. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 finished the day marginally lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq -- thanks to an outsized move from Nvidia (NVDA) -- closed above 17,000 for the first time ever.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Don't sweat the DraftKings selloff .

. It could be a big week for this chemical stock .

. Plus, two macro levels to watch; Airbnb upgraded; and a mining stock to target.

5 Things to Know Today

There were no earnings of note today.

Oil Prices Spring to Life Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil futures were firmly higher today ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) meeting. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $2.11, or 2.7%, at $79.83 a barrel for the session.

Gold prices rose today in response to the renewed Fed fatigue. For the session, June-dated gold added 0.9% at $2,356.50 per ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.