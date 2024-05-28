News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Dow Dinged Again as Bond Yields Weigh

May 28, 2024 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Fresh off a steep weekly loss, the Dow is already deep in the red to start the holiday-shortened week. The blue-chip index fell 216 points, as investors fretted over long-term bond yields, with the 10-year Treasury yield above 4.5% at last check. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted in remarks about seeing “many more months” of low inflation data pointing before an interest rate cut. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 finished the day marginally lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq -- thanks to an outsized move from Nvidia (NVDA) -- closed above 17,000 for the first time ever.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Don't sweat the DraftKings selloff
  • It could be a big week for this chemical stock.
  • Plus, two macro levels to watch; Airbnb upgraded; and a mining stock to target.

Closing Indexes Summary May 28

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats May 28

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) startup is growing. (Axios)
  2. Bitcoin (BTC) is struggling through a post-halving world. (Reuters)
  3. Thursday's bearish outside day puts two SPX levels in focus. 
  4. More upgrades could come for Airbnb stock.
  5. This copper stock has room to run.

There were no earnings of note today.

Unusual Options Activity May 28

Oil Prices Spring to Life Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil futures were firmly higher today ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) meeting. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $2.11, or 2.7%, at $79.83 a barrel for the session.

Gold prices rose today in response to the renewed Fed fatigue. For the session, June-dated gold added 0.9% at $2,356.50 per ounce. 

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.