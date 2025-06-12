Dow Climbs Triple Digits After Lackluster Session

With help from the tech sector, the major indexes finished the day with wins. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq resumed their rise after yesterday snapping three-day win streaks, while the Dow struggled to break past the 4,300 level on a closing basis, but still popped triple digits. A soft PPI reading was overshadowed by news of Boeing's (BA) India Dreamliner 787 India crash. Trade concerns reemerged as well, as investors await a definitive deal between the U.S. and China.
Continue reading for more on today's market, including:
- BioNTech is acquiring CureVac in a billion-dollar deal.
5 Things to Know Today
- With mortgage rates down, here are seven reviews of top mortgage providers. (MarketWatch)
- The U.S. Justice Department is suing New York over a law blocking immigration officials from arresting people at or near courthouses, which New York vows to defend. (Reuters)
- The Fed's latest interest rate decision will highlight next week.
Oil Pulls Back from Yesterday's Spike
Oil prices fell today, after rising sharply last session amid conflict between Israel and Iran. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 11 cents, or 0.16%, to close at $68.04 a barrel.
Meanwhile, a cool PPI and weakening Middle Eastern tensions sent August-dated gold futures 2% higher to settle at $3,410.70 per ounce.
