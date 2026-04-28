Dow (BIT:1DOW) Price Target Increased by 15.72% to 37.66

The average one-year price target for Dow (BIT:1DOW) has been revised to €37.66 / share. This is an increase of 15.72% from the prior estimate of €32.55 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €29.11 to a high of €46.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.74% from the latest reported closing price of €31.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dow. This is an decrease of 450 owner(s) or 27.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DOW is 0.09%, an increase of 14.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.87% to 493,343K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 18,948K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,627K shares , representing a decrease of 45.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DOW by 30.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,419K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,316K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DOW by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,191K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,721K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DOW by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 11,104K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,086K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DOW by 86.37% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 9,267K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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