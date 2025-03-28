Dow Affirms Weekly Loss with 715-Point Drop

Sentiment certainly shifted from the beginning of the week, culminating in a massive selloff catalyzed by a hotter-than-expected core PCE reading. The Dow finished the day down 715 points, with pressure from tech in particular, while Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), surged 15.4%.

All three major indexes finished with weekly losses after three consecutive days in the red. For the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, it was their fifth weekly losses in six weeks.

Cloud stock bucks selloff after upbeat earnings.

Sea stock has bullish potential this year.

Plus, a quick rundown of the week; RKLB's pop; and two retail stocks feeling pressure.

5 Things to Know Today

A fatal earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit Myanmar today. (Reuters) Former Morgan Stanley advisor Jesus Rodriguez was given 12 years in prison for $5.6 million fraud. (MarketWatch) Defense stocks, solar stocks, and auto stocks made notable moves this week. Rocket Lab scores another national security contract. Disappointing guidance weighs on OXM and LULU.

Gold Hits More Records

Oil prices eased today amid global trade policy concerns. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 56 cents, or 0.9%, to $69.36 a barrel, but still added about 1.5% for the week.

Gold prices extended their record highs today as investors rushed to the safe-haven amid the broad-market selloff. U.S. gold futures settled 0.8% higher at $3,114.30, adding 2.8% for the week.

