Dover's Hillphoenix Boosts Portfolio With AdvansorUltra Launch

Dover Corporation DOV announced that its subsidiary Hillphoenix has launched AdvansorUltra, a standardized industrial CO2 rack. This launch solidifies Hillphoenix’s position in the fast-growing industrial refrigeration market.

Details on Dover’s Hillphoenix’s Launch

AdvansorUltra provides up to 450TR (1,583kW) capacity per rack with temperatures ranging from – 25F to 20F. The temperature can go down to – 57F for specialized applications like spiral freezing. Large facilities might need to use multiple racks.

With AdvansorUltra, the technicians can get access to serviceable parts to perform most service events without the system shutting down. Hillphoenix has also added parallel compression, multiple heat reclaim options, and Hillphoenix's ChargeSecure charge-preservation system as optional features.

The launch of AdvansorUltra is in sync with Hillphoenix's long-term strategy to tap into the rapidly growing adoption of transcritical CO2 refrigeration across cold storage, food processing and pharmaceutical end markets.

DOV’s Q3 Performance

Dover reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $2.62, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $2.27. On a reported basis, Dover has delivered an EPS (from continuing operations) of $2.20 in the quarter, down 3% year over year.

Total revenues in the third quarter were $2.08 billion, up 4.8% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion. Organic growth was 0.5% in the quarter.

Dover Stock’s Price Performance

Dover’s shares have gained 10.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 15.8% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DOV's Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are DNOW Inc. DNOW, Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT. DNOW sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and WTS and AIT carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNOW’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 87 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 4.4%. DNOW’s shares have gained 2.8% in a year. It delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.5%

Watts Water delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTS’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $10.27 per share, which indicates a year-over-year rally of 15.9%. WTS shares have gained 45.5% in a year.

Applied Industrial Technologies delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $10.59 per share, which suggests year-over-year growth of 4.6%. The company’s shares have gained 11% in a year.

