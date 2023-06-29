Dover's (DOV) Hydro Releases Eco-Friendly AccuMini Dispenser

Dover Corporation DOV and PSG’s joint venture, Hydro, announced the launch of its space-efficient and environmentally friendly AccuMini dispenser.



AccuMini will be available in low-flow and high-flow versions. It measures 4.3 inches wide by 8.0 inches long, making it one of the smallest dispensers currently available on the market. The dispenser also includes an optional plug add-on that reduces its width to 3.9 inches wide. This makes it the thinnest of the top-rated dispenser variants.



Owing to Hydro's unique AccuPro Pressure Regulation Technology, the AccuMini delivers industry-leading accuracy of up to 95% dilution control in both high and low-water-pressure applications.



The new Hydro dispenser is made up of three parts — a lid, a button and a water-valve manifold. All components can be removed without the use of any tools. It allows users to link numerous units together with no additional hardware or accessories required.



The AccuMini supports Hydro's new Swivel AirGap eductor, which uses a 1-inch air gap between the water source and the chemical inlet, making the process more environmentally friendly.



Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Hydro is a market leader in providing equipment, software and services for chemical dispensing and dosing solutions.



Dover has been gaining from product development and inorganic investment in core business platforms. The company is focused on investments in capacity expansions in high-growth businesses and productivity improvements across its portfolio.



Further innovation and investments are likely to support DOV’s growth.

Price Performance

Dover’s shares have gained 18.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 32.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Dover currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Hubbell Incorporated HUBB, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW and W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW. HUBB and MTW flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and GWW has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Hubbell has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUBB’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $13.81 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 22.5% in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 70.3% in the last year.



Manitowoc has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 38.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTW’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 85 cents per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 63.5% north in the past 60 days. MTW’s shares gained 61.1% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grainger’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $35.83, up 7.6% in the past 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.1%. GWW gained 59% in the last year.

