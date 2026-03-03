Dover's DFS Boosts Portfolio With ProGauge LR120 Radar Launch

Dover Corporation DOV announced that its subsidiary Dover Fueling Solutions (“DFS”) has launched ProGauge LR120 Radar. This move helps the company expand its product portfolio.

Details on Dover’s DFS Launch

The ProGauge LR120 Radar is designed to integrate with the ProGauge MagLink LX console family, ensuring increased visibility for the operators. DFS’s ProGauge portfolio has already established itself as a leading brand for automatic tank gauging solutions in the industry. The launch provides precise level measurement at ranges up to 30 meters, which makes it suitable for tanks, wet wells with obstructions, and solid level measurement.



The LR120 Radar employs an airtight PVDF packaging that ensures long-term, reliable measurement service. The product is available across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America and Latin America. It is easy to install and yields optimum inventory management capability.

DOV’s Q4 Performance

Dover reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $2.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $2.20.



Total revenues in the fourth quarter increased 8.8% year over year to $2.099 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.068 billion. Organic growth grew 4.6% in the quarter.



Dover expects adjusted EPS between $10.45 and $10.65 for 2026. It anticipates year-over-year revenue growth of 5-7%.



Dover belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Let us take a look at its peers’ fourth-quarter performances.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 31, 2025) earnings of $2.51 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48. The bottom line increased 4.6% year over year.



Applied Industrial’s revenues of $1.16 billion missed the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. However, the top line increased 8.4% year over year.



Graco Inc.’s GGG fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line grew 20% year over year.



Graco’s revenues of $593.2 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $585 million. Also, the top line increased 8% year over year.



Flowserve Corporation’s FLS fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings (excluding 77 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.11 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line increased 58.6% year over year. Results benefited primarily from higher revenues generated in the quarter.



Flowserve’s total revenues of $1.22 billion missed the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Also, the top line increased 3.5% year over year. Aftermarket bookings increased 10.4% year over year to $682.3 million, while original equipment bookings decreased 5.5% year over year to $526.6 million.

