Dover Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Dover Corporation DOV is set to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 23, 2026, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOV’s revenues is pegged at $2.01 billion, indicating a 7.8% rise from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.27 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 10.7%. The estimate has moved 0.9% south in the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dover’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

DOV’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, as seen in the chart below. The company has an average earnings surprise of 2.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Unveils for DOV Stock

Our model does not predict an earnings beat for DOV this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.



DOV’s Earnings ESP: Dover has an Earnings ESP of +0.14%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank of Dover: DOV currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

Factors to Note Regarding Dover’s Q1 Performance

DOV has been witnessing robust bookings across its segments on strong demand and shipment levels, which are likely to have supported its first-quarter performance. However, the impacts of lower volumes in vehicle services are expected to have negated these gains.



Dover’s margins are likely to have benefited from an improved price-cost spread and tight cost controls for a while. However, the negative impacts of supply-chain constraints and input inflation have been acting as headwinds. These are likely to get reflected in DOV’s earnings results.

Q1 Segment Projections for Dover

In the Engineered Products segment, ongoing strong demand in aerospace and defense components is expected to have been offset by weak demand in the vehicle-service business. Our estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $267 million, indicating a 5% increase from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



The estimate for the Engineered Products segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $58 million, indicating an 18.8% increase from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



The Clean Energy and Fueling Solutions segment is likely to have gained solid shipments and new orders in clean energy components and North America retail fueling. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $524 million, indicating growth of 6.7% from the year-earlier actual.



The estimate for the Clean Energy and Fueling Solutions segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $98 million, indicating a 4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



The Imaging and Identification segment's results are expected to reflect benefits from growth in core marking & coding printers and software. Our prediction for the segment’s revenues is $295 million, indicating a 5.2% rise from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



We project the segment’s adjusted EBITDA to be $82 million, which indicates 0.4% growth from the first-quarter 2025 reported figure, aided by pricing initiatives.



Dover’s Pumps and Process Solutions segment’s results are likely to reflect growth in biopharma and platform cycles businesses. We anticipate the segment’s revenues to increase 6.9% year over year to $527 million. The consensus mark for the segment’s first-quarter adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $163 million, implying a 0.6% year-over-year dip.



In the Climate and Sustainability Technologies segment, results are expected to gain from shipment and order rates in refrigerated door cases and CO2 systems. We expect quarterly revenues to be $386 million, implying an 10.9% increase from the year-earlier reported figure. The estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $69 million, whereas it reported $59 million in the first quarter of 2025.

DOV Stock’s Price Performance

Dover’s shares have gained 40.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 37.2% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Hubbell Incorporated HUBB, slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hubbell’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.87 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 10.6%. HUBB has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 2.8%.



Deere & Company DE, slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 21, has an Earnings ESP of +6.24% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.80 per share, suggesting a year-over-year dip of 12.6%. DE has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 11.2%.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW, slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.55 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 7.1%. ITW has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 2.1%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.