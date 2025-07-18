Dover Ready to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?

Dover Corporation DOV is set to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 24, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOV’s revenues is pegged at $2.04 billion, indicating a 6.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.39 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 1.3%. The estimate has moved up 0.4% in the past 60 days. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Dover’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

DOV’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, as seen in the chart below. Dover has an average earnings surprise of 5.2%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for DOV Stock

Our model predicts an earnings beat for Dover this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Dover has an Earnings ESP of +0.19%.



Zacks Rank: DOV currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors to Note Regarding Dover’s Q2 Performance

DOV has been witnessing robust bookings across its segments on strong demand and shipment levels, which are likely to have benefited its second-quarter performance. Gains from the recent acquisitions are expected to have aided.



However, the impacts of divestitures and lower volumes in vehicle services are expected to have negated these gains. The company has also been facing reduced volumes in its aerospace and defense business.



Dover’s margins are likely to have benefited from robust volumes, an improved price-cost spread and tight cost controls for a while. However, the negative impacts of supply-chain constraints and input inflation have been acting as headwinds. These are likely to get reflected in DOV’s earnings results.

Q2 Segment Projections for Dover

In the Engineered Products segment, ongoing strong demand in the waste-handling and vehicle-service businesses and improved production performance are expected to have been offset by weak demand in the aerospace and defense business. This segment, primarily vehicle services, remains the most exposed to tariffs. We expect organic sales to have a positive impact of 7.2% on the segment’s revenues, which will be somewhat offset by a 16.3% impact from the divestiture of the De-Sta-Co business (that occurred in the first quarter of 2024). Our estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $259 million, indicating a 9.3% decline from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



The estimate for the Engineered Products segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $48 million, indicating a 15.3% decline from the prior-year quarter.



The Clean Energy and Fueling Solutions segment is likely to have gained from strong demand in North America for the above-ground retail fueling equipment and the clean energy solutions business. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $508 million, indicating growth of 9.8% from the year-earlier actual. Organic growth is projected at 4.7%, while acquisitions are expected to contribute 5.6% to sales growth. Unfavorable impacts of currency translation are expected to have a negative 0.5% impact on the segment’s results.



The estimate for the Clean Energy and Fueling Solutions segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $105 million, indicating a 10% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual, driven by pricing actions and productivity initiatives.



The Imaging and Identification segment's results are expected to reflect strong demand for marking and coding equipment in the United States and Europe. We expect the segment’s organic sales to be 3.4% for the quarter.



Acquisitions are expected to add 0.5%, which is likely to be offset by an unfavorable 2% impact of foreign currency. Our prediction for the segment’s revenues is $293 million, indicating a 1.9% rise from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



We project the segment’s adjusted EBITDA to be $82.5 million, which is 4.3% higher than the second-quarter 2024 reported figure, aided by pricing initiatives and cost controls.



Dover’s Pumps and Process Solutions segment’s results are likely to reflect positive demand trends in thermal connectors and precision components and ongoing recovery in biopharma. However, weak demand in the polymer processing equipment business is likely to have offset some of these gains. Our model predicts year-over-year growth of 6% for the segment’s organic sales. The contribution from the FW Murphy acquisition is expected to be 3.4%, while currency translation is anticipated to have a year-over-year negative impact of 0.2%.



We anticipate the segment’s revenues to increase 9.2% year over year to $521 million. The consensus mark for the segment’s second-quarter adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $173 million, implying 15.5% year-over-year growth.



In the Climate and Sustainability Technologies segment, ongoing momentum in demand in food retail systems is expected to have been offset by headwinds in beverage can-making and European and APAC heat exchangers. We anticipate the segment’s organic sales to be up 2% year over year. Our model predicts acquisitions to have a year-over-year positive impact of 0.1% on the top line.



We expect quarterly revenues to be $443 million, implying a 1.6% increase from the year-earlier figure. The estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $87.9 million, whereas it reported $86 million in the second quarter of 2024.

DOV Stock’s Price Performance

Dover’s shares have gained 4.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.8% growth.



Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Emerson Electric Co. EMR, expected to release earnings on Aug. 6, currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 is pegged at $1.51 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.6%. EMR has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 3.4%.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW, slated to release its second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, has an Earnings ESP of +1.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.55 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 0.4%. ITW has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 3%.



Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2025 results on July 21. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crown Holdings’ earnings is pegged at $1.86 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. CCK has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 16.3%.

