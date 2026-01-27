Dover Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Dover Corporation DOV is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan 29, 2026, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOV’s revenues is pegged at $2.07 billion, indicating a 7.2% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.48 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 12.7%. The estimate has remained constant in the past 60 days.

Dover’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

DOV’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, as seen in the chart below. The company has an average earnings surprise of around 3.9%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for DOV Stock

Our model predicts an earnings beat for Dover this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here, as you can see below.

DOV’s Earnings ESP: Dover has an Earnings ESP of +0.70%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank of Dover: DOV currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors to Note Regarding Dover’s Q4 Performance

DOV has been witnessing robust bookings across its segments on strong demand and shipment levels, which are likely to have benefited its fourth-quarter performance. Gains from the recent acquisitions are expected to have aided.

However, the impacts of divestitures and lower volumes in vehicle services are expected to have negated these gains. The company has also been facing reduced volumes in food retail door cases and services in the Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment for the past few quarters.

Dover’s margins are likely to have benefited from robust volumes, an improved price-cost spread and tight cost controls for a while. However, the negative impacts of supply-chain constraints and input inflation have been acting as headwinds. These are likely to get reflected in DOV’s earnings results.

Q4 Segment Projections for Dover

In the Engineered Products segment, ongoing strong demand in the waste-handling and improved production performance are expected to have been offset by weak demand in the vehicle-service business. Our estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $298 million, indicating a 3.3% increase from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

The estimate for the Engineered Products segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $66 million, indicating a 1.8% decline from the prior-year quarter.

The Clean Energy and Fueling Solutions segment is likely to have gained from solid shipments in clean energy components, fluid transport, and North American retail software and equipment. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $574 million, indicating growth of 8.7% from the year-earlier actual. Organic growth is projected at 6%, while acquisitions are expected to contribute 2.6% to sales growth.

The estimate for the Clean Energy and Fueling Solutions segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $128 million, indicating a 15.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual, driven by pricing actions and productivity initiatives.

The Imaging and Identification segment's results are expected to reflect benefits from increased serialization software sales. We expect the segment’s organic sales to be 1.6% for the quarter. Our prediction for the segment’s revenues is $294 million, indicating a 1.8% rise from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

We project the segment’s adjusted EBITDA to be $89.8 million, which indicates 9% growth from the fourth-quarter 2024 reported figure, aided by pricing initiatives and cost controls.

Dover’s Pumps and Process Solutions segment’s results are likely to reflect growth in biopharma and platform cycles businesses. Our model predicts year-over-year growth of 4.5% for the segment’s organic sales. The contribution from the FW Murphy acquisition is expected to be 3.8%, while currency translation is anticipated to have a year-over-year positive impact of 0.7%.

We anticipate the segment’s revenues to increase 9.1% year over year to $522.5 million. The consensus mark for the segment’s fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $172 million, implying 11.2% year-over-year growth.

In the Climate and Sustainability Technologies segment, results are expected to gain from ongoing momentum in demand in food retail systems. We anticipate the segment’s organic sales to rise 7.9% year over year.

We expect quarterly revenues to be $375 million, implying an 8% increase from the year-earlier figure. The estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $74.2 million, whereas it reported $52 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

DOV Stock’s Price Performance

Dover’s shares have gained 7.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11.9% growth.

