Dover Corp Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) reported a profit for fourth quarter of $274.76 million

The company's earnings totaled $274.76 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $238.38 billion, or $1.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $343.32 million or $2.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $2.099 billion from $1.929 billion last year.

