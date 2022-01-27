Dover Corp Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $362.79 million, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $182.11 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $258.70 million or $1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.99 billion from $1.78 billion last year.

Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $362.79 Mln. vs. $182.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.49 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q4): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.

