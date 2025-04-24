Markets
DOV

Dover Corp Profit Drops In Q1

April 24, 2025 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $239 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $602 million, or $4.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $283 million or $2.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $1.866 billion from $1.884 billion last year.

Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $239 Mln. vs. $602 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.73 vs. $4.30 last year. -Revenue: $1.866 Bln vs. $1.884 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DOV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.