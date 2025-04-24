Dover Corp Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $239 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $602 million, or $4.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $283 million or $2.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $1.866 billion from $1.884 billion last year.

Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

