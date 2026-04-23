Dover Corp Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $238.43 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $230.82 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $309.38 million or $2.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $2.053 billion from $1.866 billion last year.

Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $238.43 Mln. vs. $230.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $2.053 Bln vs. $1.866 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.45 To $ 10.65 Full year revenue guidance: 5 % To 7 %

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