Dover Boosts Pumps & Process Solutions Portfolio With SIKORA Buyout

Dover Corporation DOV announced that it closed the previously stated acquisition of SIKORA AG. The deal aligns with Dover’s strategy of adding highly complementary businesses within its high-priority platforms that boost growth and margins.



SIKORA is set to be part of DOV's MAAG business, which is within the Pumps & Process Solutions segment.

Details of Dover’s Acquisition of SIKORA

On May 5, 2025, Dover announced that it inked a deal to acquire SIKORA for €550 million ($634 million) in cash.



Based in Germany, SIKORA delivers precision measurement, inspection and control solutions for manufacturing processes in industries such as wire and cable, and plastics. The growing trend of electrification, fueled by rising demand for high-performance applications like data centers, continues to drive increased demand for SIKORA's products.



SIKORA’s products complement MAAG's offerings in resin markets. This will help Dover expand its reach into attractive adjacent markets wherein it has existing expertise. The acquisition will gain from significant cross-selling opportunities.



SIKORA has reported revenues of €100 million ($116 million) in 2024. It generated a double-digit organic growth rate over the last three years and has a solid outlook.

DOV’s Focus on Growing Pumps & Process Solutions Segment

Dover, on Jan. 20, 2025, announced that it acquired a specialized designer and manufacturer, Cryogenic Machinery Corp. ("Cryo-Mach"). This move will boost DOV’s position in the cryogenic end market. Cryo-Mach will become part of Dover’s PSG business within the Pumps & Process Solutions segment.



The PSG business will benefit from Cryo-Mach’s products and will boost the company’s participation in cryogenic applications, such as liquified oxygen, argon and nitrogen. This will aid the company’s presence in the industrial gas and transportation markets.



On Jan. 13, 2025, the company announced that it acquired certain assets of Carter Day International, Inc.'s petrochemical division. The assets became part of Dover’s MAAG business unit within the Pumps & Process Solutions segment. The acquisition strengthens MAAG's pelletizing-system portfolio of dewatering and drying equipment for the plastics industry with highly engineered products and patented technologies. It adds high-volume dryer technology to Dover's portfolio.

Dover Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 0.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 6.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DOV’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Dover currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Life360, Inc. LIF, IHI Corporation IHICY and Federal Signal Corporation FSS. LIF and IHICY sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and FSS has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Life360 delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 415%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIF’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 24 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year upsurge of 500%. Life360’s shares have soared 117.3% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHI Corp’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.26 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. IHI Corp’s shares have skyrocketed 304.3% in a year.



Federal Signal delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS’ 2025 earnings is pinned at $3.83 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 14.6%. The company’s shares have gained 18.9% in a year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IHI CORP (IHICY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life360, Inc. (LIF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.