Dover Boosts Pumps & Process Solutions Portfolio With ipp Acquisition

Dover Corporation DOV announced that it acquired a specialized manufacturer of sanitary pump technologies, ipp Pump Products GmbH ("ipp"). This move will expand DOV's capabilities in critical hygienic applications.



ipp is set to join Dover’s Pump Solutions Group, which is within the Pumps & Process Solutions segment.



ipp is headquartered in Bersenbrück, and manufactures hygienic lobe, progressive and other processing equipment. ipp's innovative solutions for challenging hygienic applications enhance Pump Solutions Group’s pump offerings, enabling the company to better serve a wide range of customers in various markets.

DOV’s Focus on Growing Pumps & Process Solutions Segment

On June 12, 2025, Dover closed the previously stated acquisition of SIKORA AG. SIKORA is set to be part of DOV's MAAG business, which is within the Pumps & Process Solutions segment. SIKORA’s products complement MAAG's offerings in the resin markets. This will help Dover expand its reach into attractive adjacent markets wherein it has existing expertise. The acquisition will gain from significant cross-selling opportunities.



Dover, on Jan. 20, 2025, announced that it acquired a specialized designer and manufacturer, Cryogenic Machinery Corp. ("Cryo-Mach"). This move will boost DOV’s position in the cryogenic end market. Cryo-Mach will become part of Dover’s PSG business within the Pumps & Process Solutions segment.



The PSG business will benefit from Cryo-Mach’s products and will boost the company’s participation in cryogenic applications, such as liquified oxygen, argon and nitrogen. This will aid the company’s presence in the industrial gas and transportation markets.



On Jan. 13, 2025, the company announced that it acquired certain assets of Carter Day International, Inc.'s petrochemical division. The assets became part of Dover’s MAAG business unit within the Pumps & Process Solutions segment. The acquisition strengthens MAAG's pelletizing-system portfolio of dewatering and drying equipment for the plastics industry with highly engineered products and patented technologies. It adds high-volume dryer technology to Dover's portfolio.

Dover Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 4.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 4.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DOV’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Dover currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Life360, Inc. LIF, IHI Corporation IHICY and Federal Signal Corporation FSS. LIF and IHICY sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and FSS has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Life360 delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 415%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIF’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 24 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year upsurge of 500%. Life360’s shares have soared 117.3% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHI Corp’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.26 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. IHICY shares have skyrocketed 304.3% in a year.



Federal Signal delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS’ 2025 earnings is pinned at $3.83 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 14.6%. The company’s shares have gained 18.9% in a year.

