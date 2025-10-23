DOV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $180.43, changing hands as high as $181.35 per share. Dover Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOV's low point in its 52 week range is $143.04 per share, with $214.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $180.78. The DOV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

