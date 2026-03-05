DOV Boosts CO2 Refrigeration Leadership With Next Generation Flex Mini

Dover Corporation’s DOV subsidiary Hillphoenix has expanded its CO2 refrigeration portfolio with the launch of the Next Generation Flex Mini, a compact, high-efficiency transcritical CO2 system designed for food retail and industrial markets.

The Flex Mini platform enhances sustainability and operational performance by utilizing natural refrigerant CO2, which offers significantly lower global warming potential compared to traditional HFC systems.

Key benefits include improved energy efficiency through advanced low-pressure ejector technology, reduced maintenance requirements with a filter-less oil separator and integrated bypass valves for streamlined serviceability, and flexible configuration options such as dual-brand compressor compatibility.

The platform accommodates various voltage requirements and is available with weather-resistant, sound-attenuated and cold-weather configurations, allowing it to perform reliably across a wide range of operating conditions. The introduction reinforces Dover’s leadership in sustainable refrigeration technology, enabling food retailers and industrial users to enhance energy efficiency, reduce lifecycle expenses and align with tightening environmental standards.

Shares of DOV are up 19.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 23.7% rise.

