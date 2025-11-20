DouYu Q3 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) reported third quarter net income of RMB 11.3 million, an increase of 232.8% from RMB 3.4 million in the same period of 2024. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.38 compared to RMB 0.11. Adjusted net income was RMB 23.1 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 39.8 million. Adjusted net income per ADS was RMB 0.77 compared to a loss of RMB 1.32.

Total net revenues in the third quarter were RMB 899.1 million, compared with RMB 1.06 billion in the same period of 2024. Average mobile MAUs were 30.5 million, down 27.5% year over year from 42.1 million in the same period of 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.