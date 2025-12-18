Markets

DOUGLAS Group FY Net Income Rises

December 18, 2025 — 02:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - DOUGLAS Group (DOU.DE) reported that its fiscal 2024/25 net income more than doubled to 175.4 million euros from 84.0 million euros, last year. Reported EBITDA was up 3.6%, to 756.5 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA declined 5.0% to 768.4 million euros. Sales grew by 2.8%, or 3.5% excluding the sold-off online pharmacy Disapo, to 4.58 billion euros.

Fourth-quarter reported EBITDA declined 15.1% to 129.8 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 11.4% to 134.3 million euros. Group sales increased by 2.3%, or 2.6% excluding Disapo, to 981.9 million euros.

For fiscal 2025/26, the company expects sales between 4.65 and 4.80 billion euros.

