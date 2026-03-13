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Douglas Elliman Posts Adj. Loss In Q4

March 13, 2026 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Douglas Elliman (DOUG) reported fourth quarter net income attributed to company of $68.6 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.07 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman was $14.2 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share, prior year.

Fourth quarter revenues were $245.4 million, compared to revenues of $243.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Douglas Elliman shares are up 7.39 percent to $2.47.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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