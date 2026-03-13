Douglas Elliman Posts Adj. Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Douglas Elliman (DOUG) reported fourth quarter net income attributed to company of $68.6 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.07 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman was $14.2 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share, prior year.

Fourth quarter revenues were $245.4 million, compared to revenues of $243.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Douglas Elliman shares are up 7.39 percent to $2.47.

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