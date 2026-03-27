Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Price Target Increased by 30.32% to 51.51

The average one-year price target for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) has been revised to $51.51 / share. This is an increase of 30.32% from the prior estimate of $39.52 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.36% from the latest reported closing price of $41.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Dynamics. This is an decrease of 189 owner(s) or 46.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLOW is 0.11%, an increase of 24.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.00% to 20,631K shares. The put/call ratio of PLOW is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,395K shares representing 10.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,433K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,127K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,219K shares , representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 8.43% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 641K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 615K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 536K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 46.54% over the last quarter.

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