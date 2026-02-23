Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Reports Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $12.83 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $7.90 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Douglas Dynamics, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.66 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.6% to $184.53 million from $143.54 million last year.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.83 Mln. vs. $7.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $184.53 Mln vs. $143.54 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.