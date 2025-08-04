Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $25.95 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $24.34 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Douglas Dynamics, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.21 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to $194.33 million from $199.90 million last year.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.95 Mln. vs. $24.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.09 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $194.33 Mln vs. $199.90 Mln last year.

The company has increased FY25 Revenue Guidance from $630 mln to $660 mln from $610 mln to $650 mln.

The company has also increased FY25 EPS Guidance to $1.65 to $2.15 per share from $1.30 $2.10 per share.

