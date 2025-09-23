Markets
JZXN

Doug Buerger Named Chief Operating Officer Of JZXN Holdings.

September 23, 2025 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., Inc. (JZXN) the automobile producer, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Doug Buerger as Chief Operating Officer with immediate effectiveness.

Buerger contributes over thirty years of experience as a leader in blockchain, AI, and cryptocurrency ecosystems. He has given technology companies advice on digital asset risk management, blockchain architecture, tokenomics, and decentralized finance integration.

JZXN is currently trading at $1.32, up $0.2008 or 17.86 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JZXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.