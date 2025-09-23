Doug Buerger Named Chief Operating Officer Of JZXN Holdings.

(RTTNews) - Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., Inc. (JZXN) the automobile producer, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Doug Buerger as Chief Operating Officer with immediate effectiveness.

Buerger contributes over thirty years of experience as a leader in blockchain, AI, and cryptocurrency ecosystems. He has given technology companies advice on digital asset risk management, blockchain architecture, tokenomics, and decentralized finance integration.

JZXN is currently trading at $1.32, up $0.2008 or 17.86 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.